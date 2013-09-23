COLOMBO, Sept 23 The Sri Lankan rupee
traded a tad weaker on Monday due to importer dollar demand,
dealers said, while the main stock index slid in the
early trade.
The rupee spot traded at 132.15/20 by 0529 GMT, compared
with Friday's close of 132.12/18.
"Being a Monday, naturally the importer demand is high," a
currency dealer said.
Many dealers expect the rupee to be steady around the 132.25
level due to inflows from the National Savings Bank's $750
million 5-year bond issue.
Some dealers noted, however, that the rupee has a tendency
to depreciate over the long term without steady dollar inflows
from exports and remittances.
The currency hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
recovered since then. It has fallen 3.6 percent this year, after
depreciating about 10 percent in 2012.
The rupee has been falling since early July when foreign
investors started pulling out of local bonds as U.S. Treasury
yields rose in expectation of the U.S. Federal Reserve cutting
back its stimulus programme.
Foreign holdings in Sri Lankan government securities hit a
more than five-month low last week after falling for three
straight weeks. They have fallen 4.74 percent in the three weeks
ended Sept. 11, to 479.59 billion rupees ($3.63 billion), the
lowest since April 3, central bank data showed.
The central bank did not publish foreign holdings data as of
Sept. 18, which is supposed to be provided with the latest
weekly indicators.
Central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said earlier this
month that foreign holdings in government securities are still
above the maximum 12.5 percent of the total outstanding T-bills
and T-bonds that foreigners are allowed to hold.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was traded 0.07 percent
weaker at 0541 GMT. It had hit a more than eight-month low on
Sept. 9.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Eric
Meijer)