COLOMBO, Sept 24 The Sri Lankan rupee
edged lower on Tuesday morning due to mild importer dollar
demand, but traders said inflows from a recent large offshore
bond sale by a state bank contained the downside.
The rupee spot traded at 132.15/20 by 0459 GMT, compared
with Monday's close of 132.05/10.
Many dealers expect the rupee to hold steady around the
132.25 level due to inflows from the National Savings Bank's
$750 million 5-year bond issue.
"We expect the rupee to stay at these levels in the short
term with the NSB bond money coming in," a dealer said.
However, he said the rupee could falter in the medium term,
noting the recent pressure caused by the absence of steady
dollar inflows from exports and remittances from overseas
workers.
The currency hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
managed to stem further losses since then. It has fallen 3.6
percent this year, after depreciating about 10 percent in 2012.
The rupee has been falling since early July when foreign
investors started pulling out of local bonds as U.S. Treasury
yields rose in anticipation of the U.S. Federal Reserve trimming
its stimulus.
In the event, the Fed surprised markets last week by keeping
to the current $85 billion-a-month bond-buying programme,
helping to steady the rupee and other risk-sensitive currencies
globally.
Foreign holdings in Sri Lankan government securities hit a
more than six-month low last week after falling for four
straight weeks.
An official at the central bank's public debt department
said foreign holdings fell 5.47 percent in the four weeks ended
Sept. 17 to 475.92 billion rupees ($3.60 billion), the lowest
since March 6.
Central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said earlier this
month that foreign holdings in government securities are still
above the maximum 12.5 percent of the total outstanding T-bills
and T-bonds that foreigners are allowed to hold.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.2 percent at
0504 GMT. It had hit a more than eight-month low on Sept. 9.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)