COLOMBO, Sept 26 The Sri Lankan rupee was
firmer on Thursday morning in light trade as dealers are
unwilling to trade above the central bank's pre-directed rate of
132.00 per dollar, dealers said.
The rupee spot traded at 131.90/132.00 by 0445 GMT, compared
with Wednesday's close of 131.95/132.05.
"Not much of demand was seen and nobody wants to buy it at
higher than 132.00," said a currency dealer who declined to be
named.
Many dealers expect the rupee to hold steady around the
132.00 level following inflows from the National Savings Bank's
$750-million 5-year bond issue.
The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday urged the
central bank to keep interest rates steady and limit its
intervention in the rupee exchange rate "to dealing with
excessive short term volatility". "
However, some dealers also said the rupee could falter in
the medium term, noting the recent pressure caused by lack of
steady dollar inflows from exports and remittances from overseas
workers.
The currency hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
managed to stem further losses since then. It has fallen 3.3
percent this year, after depreciating about 10 percent in 2012.
The rupee has been falling since early July when foreign
investors started pulling out of local bonds as U.S. Treasury
yields rose in anticipation of the U.S. Federal Reserve trimming
its stimulus.
In the event, the Fed surprised markets last week by keeping
to the current $85 billion-a-month bond-buying programme,
helping to steady the rupee and other risk-sensitive currencies
globally.
Foreign holdings in Sri Lankan government securities hit a
more than six-month low last week after falling for four
straight weeks.
An official at the central bank's public debt department
said foreign holdings fell 5.47 percent in the four weeks ended
Sept. 17 to 475.92 billion rupees ($3.60 billion), the lowest
since March 6.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.04 percent at
0513 GMT. It had hit a more than eight-month low on Sept. 9.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)