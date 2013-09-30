COLOMBO, Sept 30 The Sri Lankan rupee was
slightly weaker on Monday morning due to importer dollar demand,
but an earlier central bank direction asking banks not to trade
above 132.00 per dollar prevented further falls, dealers said.
Though Sri Lanka has a floating exchange rate, the central
bank usually intervenes during times of sharp volatility through
several measures including moral suasion.
The rupee spot was quoted at 131.95/132.15 at 0515 GMT,
compared with Friday's close of 131.90/132.10.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was largely steady at
0540 GMT.
"Since it's the first day of the week, we've seen some
(import) bills," said a currency dealer who declined to be
named.
The spot next or three-day forward, which was active in the
market, was quoted at 132.08/15 per dollar compared with
Friday's close of 132.10/15 per dollar.
Central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said earlier this
month that moral suasion was in the Monetary Law Act as well as
in the banking laws of many countries and central banks were
expected to make use of such instruments.
The International Monetary Fund last week urged the central
bank to limit its intervention in the rupee exchange rate "to
dealing with excessive short term volatility". "
Some dealers expect the rupee to falter in the medium term
because of the recent pressure due to a lack of steady dollar
inflows from exports and remittances from overseas workers.
The currency hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
managed to stem further losses since then. It has fallen 3.3
percent this year, after depreciating about 10 percent in 2012.
The rupee has been falling since early July when foreign
investors started pulling out of local bonds as U.S. Treasury
yields rose in anticipation of the Federal Reserve's tapering of
its stimulus. But the Fed stuck to its $85 billion-a-month
bond-buying programme at its policy review on Sept. 18, helping
to steady the rupee and other risk-sensitive currencies
globally.
($1 = 132.0250 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)