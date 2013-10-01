COLOMBO Oct 1 The Sri Lankan rupee was
slightly weaker on Tuesday morning due to importer dollar
demand, but an earlier central bank direction asking banks not
to trade above 132.00 per dollar prevented further falls,
dealers said.
However, dealers said the rupee may be steady in the near
future on expected dollar weakening due to a possible major
shutdown in the U.S. government as last-minute maneuvers failed
to resolve deep differences between Democrats and Republicans.
The rupee spot was quoted at 132.00/132.10 at 0550 GMT,
compared with Monday's close of 132.00/132.05.
The spot next or three-day forward, which was active in the
market, was quoted at 132.13/15 per dollar compared with
Monday's close of 132.03/05 per dollar.
"We do not see any reason for the rupee to gain, but the
U.S. shutdown could help the central bank keep the rupee steady
without much pressure," said a currency dealer.
"The authorities may keep the currency steady at least until
the next budget scheduled for late November."
The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
managed to stem further losses since then. It has fallen 3.3
percent this year, after depreciating about 10 percent in 2012.
Banks have said the central bank had directed them not to
trade rupee beyond 132.00 per dollar.
Though Sri Lanka has a floating exchange rate, the central
bank usually intervenes during times of sharp volatility through
several measures including moral suasion.
Central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal last month said
that moral suasion was in the Monetary Law Act as well as in the
banking laws of many countries and central banks were expected
to make use of such instruments.
The International Monetary Fund last week urged the central
bank to limit its intervention in the rupee exchange rate "to
dealing with excessive short-term volatility". "
Sri Lanka's main stock index was down 0.24 percent,
or 13.63 points, at 5,789.69 at 0557 GMT.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)