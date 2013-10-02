(Refiles to delete extraneous word in headline)

COLOMBO Oct 2 The Sri Lankan rupee ended firmer on Wednesday, after having hit its strongest since mid-July, fuelled by exporter sales of dollars, while the weakening of the dollar against major currencies also boosted sentiment, dealers said.

The rupee rose 0.4 percent in spot transactions to 131.00/10 in early trade to hit its highest since July 15, Thomson Reuters data showed, but retreated to 131.45/50 to close slightly firmer than Tuesday's close of 131.50/60.

It gained 0.4 percent on Tuesday on inflows from gold sales.

"We saw some exporter dollar sales in the absence of importer demand for dollars," said a currency dealer.

Other dealers said the weakening of the dollar, due to the partial U.S. government shutdown also boosted sentiment.

The dollar, which had fallen on Tuesday as the shutdown began, fell another 0.5 percent to its lowest since late August against the yen.

The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has managed to stem further losses since. It has risen 3.2 percent since hitting the record low.

The Sri Lankan currency has lost 3.0 percent this year, after depreciating about 10 percent in 2012. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)