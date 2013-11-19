COLOMBO Nov 19 The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady on Tuesday in thin trade, hovering around a near six-week low as importer dollar demand offset exporter sales of the greenback, currency dealers said.

The spot rupee was traded flat at 131.10/15 per dollar at 0635 GMT, unchanged from Monday's close. It closed at 131.10/20 on Thursday, near its lowest close since Oct. 4.

"State banks demand for dollars was met by the exporter conversions. There were not much trade and there were no large flows," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.

Dealers, however, said the rupee was still under downward pressure due to importer dollar demand ahead of the year-end festive season.

However, the pressure should start to ease on offshore remittances by the middle of next month, they said.

The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has managed to stem further losses and has gained 3.10 percent since then.

At 0649 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index edged up 0.03 percent, or 1.83 points, at 5,826.31. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)