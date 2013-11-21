COLOMBO Nov 21 The Sri Lankan rupee traded
steady on Thursday as dealers were reluctant to trade the spot
rupee above 131.10, but currency forwards fell due to importer
dollar demand, dealers said.
The spot rupee was quoted flat at 131.10/15 per
dollar at 0533 GMT, same as Wednesday's close. It was shy of the
Nov. 14 close of 131.10/20, its lowest since Oct. 4.
Three-day forward or spot-next, which was active in the
market, was traded at 131.25/35 per dollar at 0534 GMT, weaker
from Wednesday's close of 131.13/18.
"No sellers are in the market and they are waiting for the
budget," a currency dealer said. "Nobody wants to buy spot above
131.10 because that level is seen desirable by the central bank
and therefore the spot next is active."
Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is also the
finance minister, will unveil the 2014 budget later on Thursday
that is expected to include populist measures ahead of a
possible election year as well as some tax hikes to enable the
government to further trim its fiscal deficit.
The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
managed to stem further losses and has gained 3.10 percent since
then.
At 0539 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index edged up
0.23 percent, or 13.15 points, at 5,806.68, recovering from a
seven-week closing low.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)