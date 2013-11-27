COLOMBO Nov 27 The Sri Lankan rupee traded
weaker at a near seven-week low on Wednesday due to importer
dollar demand despite the intervention by state banks to hold
the currency at 131.15, dealers said.
The spot rupee was quoted at 131.20/45 per dollar at
0551 GMT, its lowest since Oct. 10, Thomson Reuters data showed.
It closed at 131.15/25 on Tuesday.
Three currency dealers said one of the two state banks,
through which the central bank usually directs the market, sold
dollars at 131.15 per dollar to ease the downward pressure on
the rupee.
"The intervention is seen as central bank directing the
market," said a currency dealer asking not to be named.
"There was an offer at 131.30, but I don't think nobody
would take it at that level," the dealer said.
A central bank official said the intervention was due to
excess volatility in line with the central bank policy.
Nandalal Weerasinghe, one of the central bank deputy
governors late on Tuesday at a Reuters forum said that they will
intervene to ensure to not "allow market to play whatever it
wants.
"Our responsibility is to manage the rate at volatile
movements," Weerasinghe told the forum.
As the rupee spot was capped through intervention, three-day
forward or spot next was actively traded in the market and
traded at 131.45/55 per dollar, tad weaker than Tuesday's close
of 131.45/50.
Dealers said the currency will be under downward pressure
because of continuing importer dollar demand, but it will
recover due to expected exporter conversions and foreign
remittances ahead of Christmas.
While presenting the 2014 budget, President Mahinda
Rajapaksa, who is also the finance minister, said last week
maintaining a flexible exchange rate regime along with
productivity improvement is important to achieve the export
revenue target of $20 billion in 2020.
Dealers and banks, however, said there would be hardly any
change in the central bank's exchange rate policy as it was
already under a flexible regime.
The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
managed to stem further losses and has gained 3.09 percent since
then.
At 0602 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was 0.11
percent, or 6.16 points, up at 5,754.17, recovering form a near
10-week low hit in the previous week session.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)