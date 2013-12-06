COLOMBO Dec 6 The Sri Lankan rupee traded flat
on Friday at a more than five-week high as inward remittances
and exporter dollar conversions offset importer dollar demand,
but the rupee is still under upward pressure, dealers said.
The spot rupee was traded flat at 130.80/85 rupees to
a dollar at 0700 GMT, hovering around its highest close since
Oct. 25. It has gained nearly 0.32 percent in five straight
sessions through Thursday.
"There were no big (import) bills in the market and we
haven't seen state banks (intervening) too," a currency dealer
said.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on Tuesday
the rupee was expected to remain steady at the current levels
with most inflows being remittances.
Currency dealers said still the rupee is facing upward
pressure due to continued remittances from expatriates for their
families ahead of Christmas and the New Year.
Cabraal had told Reuters last week that the central bank
would intervene to keep the rupee stable if there was excess
volatility after it hit a seven-week low on importer dollar
demand despite intervention by state banks.
The rupee has gained 3.34 percent since it hit a record low
of 135.20 on Aug. 28.
At 0702 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.99
percent or 57.51 points at 5,838.09.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)