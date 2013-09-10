COLOMBO, Sept 10 The Sri Lankan rupee traded firmer on Tuesday on exporter dollar conversions in the absence of importer demand for the greenback, while a rise in the currencies of the island nation's main trading partners also aided the local currency, dealers said.

The Indian rupee led gains in emerging Asian currencies as investors hoped that further data from China would add to evidence that the world's second-largest economy is stabilising.

The rupee spot next, which was active in the market in the absence of spot trade, was firmer at 132.90/133.00 per dollar, compared with Monday's close of 133.05/15.

"There were some sell off in the absence of importer dollar demand. We had seen some exporter conversions," a currency dealer said.

The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 to the dollar on Aug. 28, before recovering slightly.

The rupee has been falling since early July with foreign investors pulling out of Sri Lankan treasury bonds as U.S. treasury yields rose on expectations the Federal Reserve would soon begin to taper its big bond buying programme.

The central bank's latest data showed foreign holdings in government securities fell 2.2 percent to 482.4 billion rupees ($3.63 billion) in the week ended on Sept. 4, after falling 2 percent in the previous week.

However, Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal last week said foreign holdings in government securities are still well above the threshold of 12.5 percent of the total outstanding T-bills and T-bonds.

The rupee has fallen nearly 4 percent this year, after depreciating around 10 percent in 2012.

Sri Lanka's main stock index recovered from an eight-month low with a gain of 1.37 percent or 76.99 points to 5682.25 by 0700 GMT, ending its six-day losing streak.

Stockbrokers said buying in market heavyweights helped the recovery.

"The market is oversold. So investors might be thinking it is the right time to come back," one broker said. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)