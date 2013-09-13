COLOMBO, Sept 13 The Sri Lankan rupee
ended slightly weaker on Friday as importer dollar demand
outpaced banks sales of the U.S. currency but dealers expects
the rupee to gain in the short-term due to $750 million in
inflows from a bond sale by a state-owned bank.
The 5-year bond from National Savings Bank (NSB) was priced
to yield 8.875 percent, tighter than the initial talk of 9.25
percent. Dealers said it was still "very expensive" compared
with other Sri Lankan debt papers.
The rupee spot, inactive for several weeks, was actively
traded on Friday for the third straight session and touched
131.80 per dollar early due to expected inflows.
It closed at 132.25/35 per dollar, weaker from Thursday's
close of 132.20/30.
"Importer dollar demand picked up. But the rupee should
appreciate due to NSB inflows," said a currency dealer.
The currency hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, before
recovering.
Dealers said they were waiting for clues from the Federal
Open Market Committee meeting early next week to see if the U.S.
central bank will trim its bond purchases.
The rupee has been falling since early July, as foreign
investors started pulling out of local bonds as U.S. Treasury
yields rose in expectation of the Fed pullback.
Foreign holdings in Sri Lankan government securities have
fallen 4.18 percent to 482.42 billion rupees ($3.65 billion) in
the two weeks that ended on Sept. 6, central bank data showed.
The rupee has fallen 3.6 percent this year, after
depreciating about 10 percent in 2012.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)