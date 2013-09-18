COLOMBO, Sept 18 The Sri Lankan rupee was
a tad weaker on Wednesday on mild dollar demand from importers
while the central bank defended the currency via moral suasion,
dealers said, ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve decision on its
ultra-loose monetary policy.
Dealers said the three-day forward, or spot-next, was active
on Wednesday after the central bank directed some banks not to
trade spot above 132.25 rupees.
The spot-next traded at 132.40/50 per dollar, weaker from
Tuesday's close of 132.30/40.
"Rupee weaker in dull importer dollar demand, it was the
Spot-next active today as the central bank asked some banks not
to trade rupee spot above 132.25 per dollar," a currency dealer
said.
The rupee spot was inactive on Wednesday for the second
straight session after it was actively traded in four straight
sessions through Monday. It was quoted at 132.20/30 by 0552 GMT,
compared with Tuesday's close of 132.20.
The Fed will decide later on Wednesday when and by how much
it would scale back its asset purchases from $85 billion a
month.
Dealers said any reduction may prompt foreign investors to
exit Sri Lankan government securities, which could put the rupee
under pressure.
However, central bank governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal on
Tuesday said Sri Lanka would not face an adverse impact from the
Fed's tapering.
Many dealers expect the rupee to be steady around the 132.25
level due to the NSB's 5-year bond inflow, which was priced to
yield 8.875 percent.
However, some dealers said the rupee has the tendency to
depreciate in the long term in the absence of firm dollar
inflows from exports and remittances.
The currency hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
recovered since then. It has fallen 3.6 percent this year, after
depreciating about 10 percent in 2012.
The rupee has been falling since early July when foreign
investors started pulling out of local bonds as U.S. Treasury
yields rose in expectation of a Fed pullback.
Foreign holdings in Sri Lankan government securities hit a
more than five-month low last week after falling for three
straight weeks. They edged down 0.6 percent to 479.59 billion
rupees ($3.63 billion) in the week ended on Sept.11, the lowest
since April 3, central bank data showed.
Foreign holdings have fallen 4.74 percent in the three weeks
ended Sept. 11, the data showed.
Cabraal said earlier this month that foreign holdings in
government securities are still above the threshold of 12.5
percent of the total outstanding T-bills and T-bonds.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was 0.07 percent firmer
at 0559 GMT. It had hit a more than eight-month low on Sept.9.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)