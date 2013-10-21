COLOMBO Oct 21 The Sri Lankan rupee was
firmer in morning trade on Monday due to dollar inflows from
foreign buying in top conglomerate John Keells Holdings PLC
and in the absence of importer demand for the
greenback, dealers said.
The spot rupee was trading at 130.85/130.95 per dollar at
0757 GMT, stronger from Thursday's close of 131.00/10. Markets
were closed on Friday for a holiday.
Dealers cited some dollar inflows from foreign buying in
John Keells, which is raising $299 million through selling
rights and warrants to fund an $850 million resort project. The
deadline to raise the money is Friday.
John Keells' voting shares and rights were down
1.9 percent and 24.3 percent respectively, dragging the stock
market down. Thin trading in large caps also contributed to the
fall.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was down 0.49 percent,
or 29.10 points, at 5,947.41 at 0831 GMT.
Some dealers expect the currency could come under downward
pressure after the central bank cut key policy interest rates to
multi-year lows on Tuesday, just three weeks after the
International Monetary Fund advised it to hold rates steady.
Central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said the decision
was taken after considering the stability in the exchange rate
and a favourable inflation outlook in the near term.
The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
managed to stem further losses since then.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)