COLOMBO Oct 23 The Sri Lankan rupee was
trading at a more than three-month high on Wednesday, largely
due to foreign buying in top conglomerate John Keells Holdings
Plc and inflows into government bonds, dealers said.
The spot rupee was quoted at 130.70/80 per dollar at 0513
GMT, its highest since July 16 and firmer from Tuesday's close
of 130.80/90.
"The rupee is firmer on stock-related inflows, specially
foreign buying on John Keells rights," a currency dealer said.
Dealers said foreign buying in John Keells for a third day
helped boost the currency. Keells is raising $299 million by
selling rights and warrants to fund an $850 million resort
project. The deadline to raise the money is Friday.
They also cited some inflows into government bonds as
helping the rupee.
Some dealers expect the currency to come under downward
pressure after the central bank cut key policy interest rates to
multi-year lows last week.
Central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said the decision
was taken after considering the stability in the exchange rate
and a favourable inflation outlook in the near term.
The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
managed to stem further losses since then.
Sri Lanka's main stock index rose 0.01 percent, or
0.78 points to 5,926.00.
