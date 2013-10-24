COLOMBO Oct 24 The Sri Lankan rupee was
firmer at a more than three-month high on Thursday as exporters
sold dollars due to gains in the local currency boosted by
dollar inflows, a day after the central bank said the rupee was
facing appreciation pressures.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters on
Wednesday that the rupee was under appreciation pressure and the
central bank had been intervening to curb a sharp rise.
Spot rupee was trading at 130.55/60 per dollar at 0523 GMT,
its highest since July 16 and firmer than Wednesday's close of
130.70/77.
Dealers said two state banks, through which the central bank
directs the market, were seen buying dollars at 130.60 rupees.
"Some exporters panicked and started selling dollars. Now we
see the market returning to trade on fundamentals," a currency
dealer said on condition of anonymity.
Dealers said foreign buying in conglomerate John Keells
Holdings for a fourth day helped boost the currency.
The company is raising $299 million by selling rights and
warrants to fund a $850 million resort project. The deadline to
raise the money is Friday.
The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
managed to stem further losses and has risen 3.52 percent since
then.
Sri Lanka's main stock index, was up 0.4 percent, or
23.36 points at 5,924.26, by 0550 GMT.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)