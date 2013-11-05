COLOMBO Nov 5 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down
in early trade on Tuesday due to year-end seasonal importer
demand for dollars, said dealers, and they expect the currency
to be under downward pressure until mid December.
Dealers said the local currency could edge down due to
year-end importer demand for the greenback until mid December
and then could reverse the trend due to expected inflows from
foreign remittances by Sri Lankan expatriates during the festive
season.
The spot rupee was at 131.10/12 per dollar at 0647
GMT, down from Monday's close of 131.00/10 per dollar, which was
the lowest close in three weeks.
Analysts, however, said the currency was still under falling
trend in the long term due to lack of foreign inflows from
exports and foreign direct investments (FDI) and the dollars
keeping the rupee steady are mainly from external borrowing.
"In the long term, we expect an annual depreciation of 3-5
percent in the rupee, because our trade gap is widening and the
exports are not growing. The FDI are also not picking up as
expected," said Danushka Samarasinghe, head of research at TKS
Securities.
"There is a limit for growth in remittances. Unless
committed FDI realise and tourism revenue jump, the rupee will
be on a depreciation trend, though it could be steady
temporarily."
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal on Friday said
the rupee could come under pressure due to importer dollar
demand, for consumer-related goods ahead of the December
festival season, but the market could manage the demand "itself
without much intervention".
The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
managed to stem further losses and is up 3.12 percent since
then.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was down 0.22 percent or
12.82 points at 5,914.59 as of 0618 GMT.
