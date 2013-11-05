COLOMBO Nov 5 The Sri Lankan rupee slipped on
Tuesday, hovering around three-week closing low due to year-end
seasonal importer demand for dollars, dealers said.
The rupee could come under downward pressure due to year-end
importer demand for the greenback until mid December and then
could reverse the trend due to expected inflows from foreign
remittances by Sri Lankan expatriates during the festive season,
dealers said.
The spot rupee fell to 131.15/20 during the day on
importer dollar demand, but closed at 131.05/15, its lowest
close since Oct. 15 on late exporter conversions and down from
Monday's close of 131.00/10 per dollar.
Analysts, however, said the currency was still under falling
trend in the long term due to lack of foreign inflows from
exports and foreign direct investments and the dollars keeping
the rupee steady were mainly from external borrowing.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal on Friday said
the rupee could come under pressure due to importer dollar
demand, for consumer-related goods ahead of the December
festival season, but the market could manage the demand "itself
without much intervention".
The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
managed to stem further losses and is up 3.13 percent since
then.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)