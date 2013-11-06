COLOMBO Nov 6 The Sri Lankan rupee edged up on
Wednesday rising from a three-week closing low due to dollar
sales by exporters, but dealers said the year-end seasonal
importer demand for dollars weighs on the currency.
The spot rupee was traded at 131.02/07 per dollar at
05.42 GMT, a tad firmer from Tuesday's close of 131.05/15, its
lowest close since Oct. 15.
"We saw exporter conversions," said a currency dealer asking
not to be named. "There was dollar demand from importers as
well, but exporter sales were higher."
The rupee could come under downward pressure due to year-end
importer demand for the greenback until mid December and then
could reverse the trend due to expected inflows from foreign
remittances by Sri Lankan expatriates during the festive season,
dealers said.
Analysts said the currency was still under falling trend in
the long term due to lack of foreign inflows from exports and
foreign direct investments and the dollars keeping the rupee
steady were mainly from external borrowing.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal on Friday said
the rupee could come under pressure due to importer dollar
demand, for consumer-related goods ahead of the December
festival season, but the market could manage the demand "itself
without much intervention".
The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
managed to stem further losses and is up 3.17 percent since
then.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was up about 0.1 percent
at 5,918.07 as of 0557 GMT.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)