COLOMBO Nov 7 The Sri Lankan rupee was steady
in thin trade on Thursday, hovering around its four-week closing
low, as year-end seasonal importer demand was offset by exporter
dollar conversions, dealers said.
The spot rupee was at 131.05/15 per dollar at 0701
GMT, almost steady from Wednesday's close of 131.07/15, its
lowest since Oct. 8.
"It's a dull market. Nobody is buying dollars beyond 131.05
rupees, a level indicated by state banks," a dealer said on
condition of anonymity.
Dealers said trade in spot rupee was dull and importers and
some foreign banks bought dollars through cash and rupee
forwards.
Central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters the
bank had not imposed any limits in rupee trading on Thursday.
Dealers expect the rupee to be under downward pressure due
to year-end importer demand for the greenback until
mid-December. It could then reverse the trend due to expected
inflows from foreign remittances by Sri Lankan expatriates
during the festive season.
Analysts said the currency was in a falling trend in the
long term due to lack of foreign inflows from exports and
foreign direct investments and the dollars keeping the rupee
steady were mainly from external borrowing.
Cabraal on Friday said the rupee could come under pressure
due to importer dollar demand, for consumer-related goods ahead
of the December festival season, but the market could manage the
demand "itself without much intervention".
The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
managed to stem further losses and is up 3.14 percent since
then.
At 0712 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was down
about 0.53 percent or 31.06 points at 5,5875.12, its lowest
since Oct. 8.
Stockbrokers said expected sluggish growth in September
quarter earnings has dented the sentiment. A raft of listed
firms are expected to release their quarterly earnings during
this month.
