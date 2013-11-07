COLOMBO Nov 7 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady
on Thursday hovering around a one-month closing low as year-end
seasonal importer demand was offset by exporter dollar
conversions.
Dealers said they expect the currency to be under downward
pressure due to continued importer dollar demand ahead of the
December festive season.
The spot rupee ended at 131.10/15 per dollar, its
lowest close since Oct. 8. It had closed at 131.07/15 on
Wednesday.
Dealers said there were moral suasion by the central bank to
cap the rupee at 131.05 per dollar, but the central bank
Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters the bank had not
imposed any limits in the rupee trading on Thursday.
Trade in spot rupee was dull and importers and some foreign
banks bought dollars through cash and rupee forwards, dealers
said.
Dealers said the rupee is under downward pressure due to
year-end importer demand for the greenback until mid December
and then could reverse the trend due to expected inflows from
foreign remittances by Sri Lankan expatriates during the festive
season.
Cabraal on Friday said the rupee could come under pressure
due to importer dollar demand, for consumer-related goods ahead
of the December festival season, but the market could manage the
demand "itself without much intervention".
The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
managed to stem further losses and is up 3.11 percent since
then.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)