COLOMBO Nov 8 The Sri Lankan rupee fell on
Friday to a more than one-month low on broad dollar strength on
the back of firm U.S. GDP data and as state-run banks bought
dollars for the year-end seasonal importer demand.
The spot rupee ended 131.15/22, its lowest close
since Oct. 4 and weaker from Thursday's close of 131.10/15 per
dollar. The dollar was near a seven-week high as markets awaited
their monthly serving of U.S. jobs data.
Dealers said one of the two state-run banks, through which
the central bank usually directs the market, bought dollars at
131.10 rupees, suggesting an unofficial cap for the currency.
Though moral suasion or intervention by the central bank was
not seen, dealers said banks did not trade spot above 131.10 and
banks traded three-day forwards instead of the spot rupee.
The three-day forward ended at 131.17/22 rupees a dollar,
compared with Thursday's close of 131.15/20.
Demand for four-day rupee forwards was also seen in the
market.
Dealers expect the currency to be weighed down by continued
importer dollar demand ahead of the December festive season.
However, the pressure on the rupee should start to ease off
on offshore remittances by the middle of next month, they said.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal last week said
the rupee could come under pressure due to importer dollar
demand ahead of the December festival season, but the market
could manage the demand "itself without much intervention".
The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
managed to stem further losses and is up 3.1 percent since then.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)