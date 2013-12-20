COLOMBO Dec 20 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
steady near its two-month high on Friday on inward remittances
and exporter dollar sales even as a state bank bought dollars to
curb any sharp appreciation in the local currency, dealers said.
The spot rupee ended at 130.70/73 per dollar, its
highest close since Oct. 25 and firmer than Thursday's close of
130.70/75. The currency has gained 0.14 percent this week.
Dealers said one of the two state-run banks, through which
the central bank usually directs the market, bought dollars at
130.70 rupees in late trading.
"There were ample dollars from exporter conversions and
inward remittances. A state bank bought dollars, but we did not
see it as a measure to defend the currency from appreciation,"
said a currency dealer.
Dealers said the rupee could be under pressure when demand
for the dollars from importers picks up in January. They expect
the currency to hover near the current level until the end of
this year.
Currency dealers said the rupee was facing upward pressure
as expatriates were sending money to their families ahead of
Christmas and New Year.
The rupee has gained 3.4 percent since it hit a record low
of 135.20 on Aug. 28.
