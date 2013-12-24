COLOMBO Dec 24 The Sri Lankan rupee was little
changed on Tuesday as the effect of remittances from Sri Lankans
abroad was countered by a state bank buying dollars to curb any
sharp appreciation in the local currency, dealers said.
However, the rupee's forward premiums were under pressure
after yields in T-bills dropped, traders said.
The spot rupee closed at 130.72/75 per dollar, little
changed from Monday's close of 130.70/73, which was its highest
close since Oct. 25.
Dealers said one of the two state-run banks, through which
the central bank usually influences the market, bought dollars
at 130.70 rupees.
They said rupee forward premiums came down after the yields
in T-bills dropped, with both three-month and six-month premiums
falling by around 50 cents.
Yields in 91-day and 182-day T-bills dropped 19 basis points
and 34 basis points respectively, while the yield in the 364-day
T-bill fell 24 basis points. Yields in all three T-bills were at
their lowest levels since November 2011 at a weekly auction on
Tuesday.
The state bank buying dollars offset the boost to the rupee
from expatriates sending money to their families ahead of
Christmas and New Year. The local currency has gained 3.4
percent since it hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28.
Dealers said the rupee could come under pressure when demand
for dollars from importers picks up in January. They expect the
currency to hover near its current level until the end of this
year.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Pravin Char)