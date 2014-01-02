COLOMBO Jan 2 The Sri Lankan rupee ended slightly weaker on Thursday on importer dollar demand, despite dollar-buying by a state-run bank to prevent appreciation in the currency due to inflows, dealers said.

Dealers also said the bond market was active after the central bank slashed the standing lending facility rate or reverse repurchase rate by 50 basis points to 8.00 percent before the market opened on Thursday, in a move to reduce commercial banks' interest rate spreads.

The spot rupee closed at 130.70/75 per dollar weaker from Wednesday's close of 130.65/75.

"Importer dollar demand was seen in the morning and we have seen some inflows later in the day," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.

Dealers also said one of the two state banks, through which the central bank usually direct the market, was seen buying dollars to prevent the rupee appreciation.

Revealing the 2014 financial and monetary policies, Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said the monetary authority expects the rupee currency to strengthen in the medium term due to improvement in capital inflows.

"The central bank's direct intervention in foreign exchange market will be at minimal level and only in the event there are signs of excessive fluctuation, the bank will absorb or supply foreign exchange as and when required," Cabraal said.

Dealers expect the currency to appreciate in the first quarter of 2014 due to a possible dollar bond inflow, before falling due to lower interest rates pressurising the exchange rate amid a pick-up in importer dollar demand.

The local currency has gained about 3.4 percent since it hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28. It lost 2.5 percent in 2013 following a 10.7 percent depreciation in 2012. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)