COLOMBO Jan 13 The Sri Lankan rupee fell on
Monday from its 2-1/2-month high hit in the previous session on
importer dollar demand.
However, investor sentiment was positive because of expected
inflows from a $1 billion sovereign bond issue this week,
dealers said.
The spot rupee was at 130.70/75 per dollar at 0731
GMT, weaker from Friday's close of 130.60/70, its highest close
since Oct. 24.
"There were some import bills which put pressure on the
currency," said a dealer.
The rupee is likely to appreciate in the near term due to
inflows from the bond issue, dealers said, but gains would
depend on whether the central bank wanted to buy the inflows to
build up its reserves or increase dollar liquidity in the
market.
The central bank said on Jan. 2 it expected the rupee to
strengthen in the medium term and any direct intervention in the
foreign exchange market would be minimum.
The rupee has gained about 3.4 percent since it hit a record
low of 135.20 on Aug. 28. It lost 2.5 percent in 2013.
At 0732 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.49
percent, or 29.94 points, at 6,113.08, the highest since Aug.
22.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)