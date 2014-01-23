COLOMBO Jan 23 The Sri Lankan rupee traded at five-week lows on Thursday, dampened by dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

The rupee is expected to fall further in the absence of any intervention by the central bank, they said.

On Monday, the central bank said that inflows of $1 billion from a recent sovereign bond sale would be kept in reserves, contrary to market expectations.

The spot rupee was trading at 130.85/90 per dollar at 0712 GMT, its lowest level since Dec. 13 and weaker than Wednesday's close of 130.84/88.

Dealers said one of the two state banks, through which the central bank usually directs the market, bought dollars at 130.85 despite offers at 130.87 or above.

The central bank had said on Jan. 2 it expected the rupee to strengthen in the medium term and any direct intervention in the foreign exchange market would be minimum.

The rupee has gained about 3.3 percent since it hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28. It lost 2.5 percent in 2013.

By 0715 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.19 percent, or 11.64 points, at 6,224.31, its highest intraday level since Aug. 19. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)