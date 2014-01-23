COLOMBO Jan 23 The Sri Lankan rupee ended a tad firmer on Thursday, edging up from the previous session's five-week low, as late exporter dollar conversions helped offset the early importer demand for the greenback, dealers said.

The spot rupee ended at 130.73/76 per dollar, firmer from Wednesday's close of 130.84/88, its lowest level since Dec. 13.

However, dealers said the rupee is expected to fall in the absence of any intervention by the central bank after it said on Monday that inflows of $1 billion from a recent sovereign bond sale would be kept in reserves, contrary to market expectations.

The central bank had said on Jan. 2 it expected the rupee to strengthen in the medium term and any direct intervention in the foreign exchange market would be minimum.

The rupee has gained about 3.4 percent since it hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28. It lost 2.5 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)