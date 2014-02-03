COLOMBO Feb 3 The Sri Lankan rupee closed
slightly firmer on Monday, stiffened by inward remittances and
exporter dollar sales, but dealers expect the local currency to
depreciate on lower interest rates that could drive credit
growth and imports.
The spot rupee ended at 130.64/67 per dollar, firmer
from Friday's close of 130.72/75.
"There were inward remittances and export conversions. With
lack of importer demand the rupee ended firmer," said a currency
dealer who asked not to be identified.
"But the market expects the currency to depreciate in the
near future because of rising credit demand in a low interest
rate regime. The Fed decision and this weekend's U.S. statement
on bringing in another U.N. resolution against Sri Lanka will
aggravate the depreciation."
Dealers said the market was concerned about a possible
gradual pull-out of foreign investors from government
securities, resulting in depreciation of the currency.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal last week said
Sri Lanka should not experience any major capital outflows or
market volatility due to the Fed's stimulus cut.
Foreign holdings in government securities fell 0.2 percent
to 481.89 billion rupees ($3.69 billion) in the week ended Jan.
29, the latest central bank data showed.
Dealers also said a renewed move by the United States to
bring a resolution against Sri Lanka at a U.N. Human Rights
Council meeting in March could also hit investor confidence.
A State Department official said at the weekend the United
States would table a U.N. human rights resolution against Sri
Lanka, putting new pressure on Colombo to address war crimes
claims, but the government rejected U.S. criticism of its human
rights record as "grossly disproportionate".
The rupee has gained about 3.5 percent since it hit a record
low of 135.20 on Aug. 28. It lost 2.5 percent in 2013.
Stock and currency markets will be closed on Tuesday to mark
the country's independence day and normal trade resumes on
Wednesday.
