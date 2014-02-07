(Adds foreign buying govt securities in final paragraphs)
COLOMBO Feb 7 The Sri Lankan rupee ended Friday
little changed as outflows of foreign funds from equities were
offset by exporter sales of dollars.
The spot rupee ended at 130.60/70 per dollar, little
changed from Thursday's close of 130.65/67.
Dealers still expect the rupee to weaken as interest rate on
lower interest rates.
"From here, we expect the rupee to gradually depreciate due
to the interest rate difference between the local and cross
currency and no real inflows seen coming in," a currency dealer
said on condition of anonymity.
Another currency dealer said the equity sales by foreigners,
which began after the U.S. Federal Reserve said last month it
would reduce its monetary stimulus again, might weaken the rupee
further.
"We haven't seen any foreign outflows from the bond market.
If foreigners also exit from bond market, it will add more
pressure on the rupee," the dealer said.
Foreign investors sold a net 3.42 billion rupees ($26.18
million) worth of shares in the two sessions through Friday.
Dealers expect the currency to face downward pressure
because of a low-interest-rate regime. They said the Fed's
decision and a move by the U.S. statement to bring further U.N.
action against Sri Lanka will aggravate the fall.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said last week
that Sri Lanka should not see any major capital outflows or
market volatility because of the Fed stimulus cut.
Foreign investors bought 15.57 billion rupees ($119.17
million) worth of government securities from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5,
the latest central bank data showed. They sold a net 951 million
worth the week before. The new buying increased foreign holdings
of government securities 3.2 percent to 497.46 billion rupees.
The rupee has gained about 3.4 percent since it hit a record
low of 135.20 on Aug. 28. It lost 2.5 percent in 2013.
($1 = 130.6500 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil
Nair/Larry King)