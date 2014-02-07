(Adds foreign buying govt securities in final paragraphs)

COLOMBO Feb 7 The Sri Lankan rupee ended Friday little changed as outflows of foreign funds from equities were offset by exporter sales of dollars.

The spot rupee ended at 130.60/70 per dollar, little changed from Thursday's close of 130.65/67.

Dealers still expect the rupee to weaken as interest rate on lower interest rates.

"From here, we expect the rupee to gradually depreciate due to the interest rate difference between the local and cross currency and no real inflows seen coming in," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.

Another currency dealer said the equity sales by foreigners, which began after the U.S. Federal Reserve said last month it would reduce its monetary stimulus again, might weaken the rupee further.

"We haven't seen any foreign outflows from the bond market. If foreigners also exit from bond market, it will add more pressure on the rupee," the dealer said.

Foreign investors sold a net 3.42 billion rupees ($26.18 million) worth of shares in the two sessions through Friday.

Dealers expect the currency to face downward pressure because of a low-interest-rate regime. They said the Fed's decision and a move by the U.S. statement to bring further U.N. action against Sri Lanka will aggravate the fall.

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said last week that Sri Lanka should not see any major capital outflows or market volatility because of the Fed stimulus cut.

Foreign investors bought 15.57 billion rupees ($119.17 million) worth of government securities from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5, the latest central bank data showed. They sold a net 951 million worth the week before. The new buying increased foreign holdings of government securities 3.2 percent to 497.46 billion rupees.

The rupee has gained about 3.4 percent since it hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28. It lost 2.5 percent in 2013. ($1 = 130.6500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair/Larry King)