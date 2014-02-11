COLOMBO Feb 11 The Sri Lanka rupee ended weaker
on Tuesday due to importer dollar demand despite dollar selling
by a state-run bank, and dealers said downward pressure would
remain throughout the year if the U.S. Federal Reserve continues
to wind down stimulus.
The spot rupee ended at 130.82/85, weaker than its
Monday's close of 130.75/80. Dealers said one of the two state
banks, through which the central bank directs the market, sold
dollars at 130.85 to prevent volatility.
"I think the central bank will hold the rupee at these
levels until April and then assess the situation according to
inflows," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.
"But if the U.S. Treasury yields are going to rise to 3.5
percent in the second half in the event of continuous tapering,
then foreign investors in government securities would also might
leave and that could put more pressure on the rupee."
The Fed's January decision to cut its monthly bond-buying
programme has largely not affected Sri Lanka so far, though some
foreign funds have sold a net 4.6 billion rupees ($35.18
million) in stocks in the four sessions through Tuesday.
However, foreign investors bought 15.57 billion rupees
($119.1 million) in the week ended Feb. 5 in government
securities, the central bank's latest data showed.
Dealers expect the central bank to keep the currency below
130.85 per dollar until April. Usually, the rupee is under
downward pressure in March and early April due to seasonal
imports ahead of traditional new year in mid-April.
Five dealers Reuters spoke to said the market is yet to see
the impact of inflows from the 15.57 billion rupee foreign
buying in government securities as reported by the central bank
last week.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal on Jan. 27 said
Sri Lanka should not experience any major capital outflows or
market volatility due to the Fed stimulus cut.
The rupee has gained about 3.3 percent since it hit a record
low of 135.20 on Aug. 28. It lost 2.5 percent in 2013.
