COLOMBO Feb 17 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
steady on Monday as demand for the greenback from importers
helped offset exporter dollar sales after the central bank kept
its key policy rate steady.
The spot rupee ended at 130.83/87 per dollar, but the
market expects the local rupee to be under downward pressure
when credit growth picks up.
Before the market opened, Sri Lanka's central bank kept
policy rates steady at multi-year lows, with inflation expected
to be contained throughout 2014 by "well-managed demand
conditions and improved domestic supply".
The central bank said a net $119 million came into the stock
and bond markets this year through Feb. 10 and the central bank
has absorbed $58.7 million to prevent volatility in the rupee.
However, a former central banker and an economics professor
warned over the weekend that the stable exchange rate, which is
defended via selling and buying dollars in a lower interest rate
regime, is not sustainable.
"The rupee already shows signs of depreciation in the face
of high import demand buttressed by low interest rates,"
Sirimevan Colombage, a senior professor at the Open University
of Sri Lanka, wrote in the Sunday Times.
He said either a significant depreciation of the currency or
an upward movement of interest rates or both is inevitable in
the absence of tangible growth in the export sector.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said, "the
current conditions are sustainable," in a Twitter session
responding to a Reuters question on how long the bank can
maintain lower interest rates and steady exchange rate. He did
not elaborate.
Currency dealers and traders said the central bank's current
policies should work until the market sees a jump in private
sector credit growth, which bottomed out with a gain of 7.5
percent year-on-year in December from 7.3 percent a month
earlier.
Dealers expect the central bank to keep the currency below
130.85 per dollar until April. Usually, the rupee is under
pressure in March and early April due to seasonal imports ahead
of the traditional new year in mid-April.
The rupee has gained about 3.3 percent since it hit a record
low of 135.20 on Aug. 28 last year. It lost 2.5 percent in 2013.
