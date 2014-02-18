COLOMBO Feb 18 The Sri Lankan rupee fell on
Tuesday due to dollar demand from importers and stock-related
outflows, a day after the central bank kept its key policy rate
steady at multi-year lows.
The spot rupee ended at 130.85/90 per dollar, weaker
than Monday's close of 130.83/87.
"The rupee is weaker on importer dollar demand and
stock-related outflows," said a currency dealer, asking not to
be named.
Sri Lanka's central bank on Monday kept policy rates steady
at multi-year lows, with inflation expected to be contained
throughout 2014 by "well-managed demand conditions and improved
domestic supply."
The market is still concerned about the sustainability of
the central bank's policy measures to maintain a stable exchange
rate, which is defended via selling and buying dollars, in a low
interest rate regime.
However, central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on
Monday that "current conditions are sustainable," for lower
interest rates and a stable exchange rate, but did not
elaborate.
Currency dealers and traders said the central bank's
policies should work until the market sees a jump in private
sector credit growth, which has bottomed out to gain to 7.5
percent year-on-year in December from 7.3 percent a month
earlier.
Dealers expect the central bank to keep the currency below
130.85 per dollar until April. Usually, the rupee is under
pressure in March and early April due to seasonal imports ahead
of the traditional new year in mid-April.
The rupee has gained about 3.3 percent since it hit a record
low of 135.20 on Aug. 28 last year. It lost 2.5 percent in 2013.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)