COLOMBO Feb 24 The Sri Lankan rupee ended near a three-month low on Monday due to importer dollar demand, with the market expecting continued downward pressure ahead of festival import demand in April, dealers said.

The spot rupee closed at 131.00/10 per dollar, its lowest since Dec. 3, and weaker from Friday's close of 130.95/131.00.

"There was importer dollar demand. A state bank sold dollars at 131.05 to select banks," a dealer said, asking not to be named.

Dealers said a state bank, through which the central bank directs the market, sold dollars at 131.05 in late trade.

On Thursday, the currency breached the 130.85 level, which dealers said the central bank had been defending for two months through buying and selling of dollars via two state banks.

The market expects slight depreciation in the local currency in the near future due to rising seasonal importer demand for dollars. It is usually under pressure in March and early April ahead of the traditional new year in mid-April.

The rupee has also been under pressure due to foreign outflow from equities and government securities in the past two weeks, data showed.

Foreign investors had sold a net 2.32 billion rupees worth of government securities in the week ended Feb. 19, while they dumped 5.29 billion rupees in stocks in the 12 straight sessions through Monday.

The market and analysts have been concerned about the sustainability of the central bank's policy measures to maintain a stable exchange rate, which is defended via selling and buying dollars, in a low-interest-rate regime.

Currency dealers and traders say the central bank's policies should work until the market sees a jump in private sector credit growth, which rose 7.5 percent year-on-year in December from 7.3 percent a month earlier.

The rupee has gained about 3.16 percent since it hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28 last year. It lost 2.5 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)