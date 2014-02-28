COLOMBO Feb 28 The Sri Lankan rupee recovered
on Friday from a near three-month closing low in the previous
session, rising to a more than one-week high due to exporter
dollar conversions and inward remittances, dealers said.
The spot rupee ended at 130.55/60 per dollar, 0.33
percent firmer from Wednesday's close of 131.05/10, its lowest
since Dec. 3. Both the stock and currency markets were closed on
Thursday for a religious holiday.
The currency has been hovering around three-month lows in
the last four sessions through Wednesday as importer dollar
demand and equity outflows were offset by dollar sales by state
banks, dealers said.
The market, however, expects downward pressure to continue
ahead of festival import demand in April, dealers said. They
expect the rupee to gradually depreciate to 131.60 by the end of
the first quarter due to seasonal imports.
However, the depreciation is expected to be mild as the
central bank has the muscle to defend the rupee due to strong
reserves.
Foreign investors bought a net 709 million rupees worth of
government securities in the week ended Feb. 26 after being net
sellers for the past two weeks. They net sold 5.43 billion
rupees in stocks in 15 straight sessions through Friday.
The rupee has gained about 3.54 percent since it hit a
record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28 last year. It lost 2.5 percent
in 2013.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)