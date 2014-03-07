COLOMBO, March 7 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
unchanged in light volume on Friday as importers mopped up
dollars from inward remittances and bank sales, but dealers
still expect the local currency to edge lower due to seasonal
demand for imports.
The spot rupee ended little changed at 130.55/57 per
dollar from Thursday's close of 130.55/58. The currency has
risen 0.37 percent in the last seven sessions through Friday,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
One of the two state banks that the central bank generally
uses to direct the market bought dollars at 130.55 rupees, two
dealers told Reuters.
Dealers said the currency could strengthen in the absence of
central bank intervention before a gradual depreciation towards
the end of March with seasonal importer dollar demand from the
middle of the month.
"We have seen an unexpected appreciation in the currency
since last week. Usually it tends to depreciate in March and
April due to high imports for traditional new year," an
economist told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
The market has been expecting downward pressure to continue
ahead of festival import demand in mid-April and due to equity
outflows, though the depreciation is expected to be mild as the
central bank has strong reserves to defend the rupee.
However, since Feb. 27, the rupee has been on a gaining
trend amid weak demand for dollars from importers, dealers said.
The central bank said on Monday it bought a significant
amount of dollars to keep the currency steady.
Foreign investors sold a net 5.39 billion rupees worth of
stocks in 20 straight sessions through Friday, and they sold a
net 4.57 billion rupees worth of government securities in the
week ended March 5.
The rupee has gained about 3.5 percent since it hit a record
low of 135.20 on Aug. 28 last year. It lost 2.5 percent in 2013.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)