COLOMBO, March 10 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Monday as dollar inflows from inward remittances and bank sales offset importer dollar demand, but seasonal demand for imports is expected to weigh on the local currency, dealers said.

The spot rupee ended unchanged at 130.55/57 per dollar. The currency has risen 0.37 percent in the last eight sessions through Monday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The rupee has been on a rising trend since Feb. 27 amid weak demand for dollars from importers, dealers said.

Economists and dealers have said the rupee has unexpectedly appreciated in the last two weeks despite its historic tendency of falling in March and April due to festive import demand.

The market, however, expects downward pressure due to high imports for the traditional new year in mid-April and outflows from equities, though the depreciation is expected to be mild as the central bank has strong reserves to defend the rupee.

Foreign investors sold a net 5.36 billion rupees worth of stocks in 21 straight sessions through Monday, and they sold a net 4.57 billion rupees worth of government securities for the week ended March 5.

The rupee has gained about 3.5 percent since it hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28 last year. It lost 2.5 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)