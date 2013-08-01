COLOMBO, Aug 1 The Sri Lankan rupee ended flat near a 10-month low on Thursday, but dealers expect downward pressure on the currency to persist due to importer dollar demand and with the central bank directing banks not to accept bids above 131.60 rupees, dealers were forced to trade in forwards. The one-day forward ended steady at 131.70/75, compared with Wednesday's close. "Dealers are trading spot next (one-day forward) as there were no effective spot rate," said a currency dealer asking not to be named. Two other dealers also confirmed the move. Spot rupee dropped to 131.65/75 on July 25, its lowest close in nearly 10 months. Dealers said the downward pressure on the rupee could intensify if there were no dollar inflows. Dealers said if the central bank tries to defend the currency, Sri Lankan exporters could lose their competitiveness in the global markets. The rupee has fallen around 4 percent since June 7 as foreign investors pulled out of Sri Lankan bonds and other emerging market assets due to a rise in U.S. treasury yields. Dealers expect the rupee to move in a range of 131.50 to 132.00 in the short term and would continue to depreciate unless the central bank steps in with monetary tightening measures or the country sees significant dollar inflows. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)