COLOMBO, Aug 1 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
flat near a 10-month low on Thursday, but dealers expect
downward pressure on the currency to persist due to importer
dollar demand and with the central bank directing banks not to
accept bids above 131.60 rupees, dealers were forced to trade in
forwards.
The one-day forward ended steady at 131.70/75, compared with
Wednesday's close.
"Dealers are trading spot next (one-day forward) as there
were no effective spot rate," said a currency dealer asking not
to be named.
Two other dealers also confirmed the move.
Spot rupee dropped to 131.65/75 on July 25, its lowest close
in nearly 10 months.
Dealers said the downward pressure on the rupee could
intensify if there were no dollar inflows.
Dealers said if the central bank tries to defend the
currency, Sri Lankan exporters could lose their competitiveness
in the global markets.
The rupee has fallen around 4 percent since June 7 as
foreign investors pulled out of Sri Lankan bonds and other
emerging market assets due to a rise in U.S. treasury yields.
Dealers expect the rupee to move in a range of 131.50 to
132.00 in the short term and would continue to depreciate unless
the central bank steps in with monetary tightening measures or
the country sees significant dollar inflows.
