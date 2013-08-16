COLOMBO, Aug 16 The Sri Lankan rupee
ended weaker on Friday near an 11-month low, breaching an
important support level of 131.60 per dollar, on dollar buying
by a state-run bank and demand for the greenback from importers,
dealers said.
The rupee currency spot ended 0.23 percent weaker at
131.65/75 per dollar, near its lowest close since Sept. 18, 2012
and sliding from Thursday's close of 131.35/45.
"The rupee broke 131.60, which was a barrier because of the
central bank's earlier direction. We are not quite sure if the
rupee will continue to slide after breaching this barrier," a
currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.
Dealers also said the rupee one-day forward, which ended
131.75/80 per dollar, was active in the market and a state bank
bought it in significant quantity at 131.70.
The central bank, before the currency market opened, kept
its key monetary policy rates steady as expected.
The central bank also said it would closely monitor wide
fluctuations in the currencies of trading partners and
competitors in the international market to address any adverse
effects on Sri Lanka's external balance.
The rupee fell about 4 percent between June 7 and July 18,
after foreign investors started pulling out of Sri Lanka's
treasury bonds due to a rise in U.S. treasury yields.
The currency has been steady around 131.60 since July 18 as
the central bank has not allowed spot dollars to be traded
beyond 131.60, amid a rise in foreign holding in government
securities, dealers said.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)