BRIEF-Virat Leasing appoints Manoj Biyani as CFO
* Approved appointment of Manoj Biyani as chief financial officer w.e.f. 7Th April, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, Aug 27 The Sri Lankan rupee fell to a more than one-year low against the dollar on Tuesday due to importer demand for the greenback amid renewed selling of government bonds by foreign investors. The market expects the rupee to fall further with exporters holding onto dollars and foreign investors gradually exiting treasury bonds. Dealers said banks switched to one-day currency forwards in an inactive spot market. The spot rupee fell to 133.00 per dollar, its lowest since July 19, 2012, Thomson Reuters data showed. It had closed at 132.70 on Monday. The spot next or one-day forward closed at 132.10/20 per dollar, compared with Monday's close of 132.80/90. "Importer dollar demand pushed the spot next down and the demand from foreign bondholders is also there," a dealer said. The rupee fell around 4 percent between June 7 and July 18, after foreign investors started pulling out of Sri Lanka's treasury bonds due to a rise in U.S. treasury yields. The benchmark 10-year note yield is hovering around a two-year high at 2.7616 percent. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Approved appointment of Manoj Biyani as chief financial officer w.e.f. 7Th April, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Chinese banks will struggle to avoid further declines in profitability this year if tight market liquidity aimed at slowing further build-up in leverage remains in effect, as it is likely to increase funding costs, Fitch Ratings says. There is limited scope to pass higher funding costs to borrowers because corporate leverage and associated interest burdens are already high. Net interest margin contract
* Says 4.37 billion won worth of its second series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.9 million shares of the co, at 2,254 won/share