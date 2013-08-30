COLOMBO, Aug 30 The Sri Lankan rupee
ended firmer on Friday, moving further away from an all-time low
on dollar sales by exporters, but was still under downward
pressure, dealers said.
The rupee spot next or one-day forward, which was active in
the market in the absence of spot trade, closed at 133.00/10
compared with Thursday's close of 133.40/60.
The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 per dollar on
Wednesday, amid panic buying by importers, before the central
bank governor said the currency movement was an aberration.
Spot rupee was quoted at 133.00, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
However, dealers said, the rupee cannot be defended for a
long time without strong dollar inflows.
The rupee has been falling since early July as foreign
investors have pulled out of Sri Lanka's treasury bonds as U.S.
Treasury yields rose on expectations the Federal Reserve will
soon begin to taper its massive bond buying programme.
The rupee has fallen 5 percent since June 7 and nearly 4.1
percent so far this year, after depreciating by around 10
percent in 2012.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)