COLOMBO, Sept 2 The Sri Lankan rupee
ended steady in dull trade on Monday as importer demand for the
greenback offset early dollar sales by exporters, but dealers
said the currency was still under downward pressure on a lack of
foreign inflows.
The rupee spot next or one-day forward, which was active in
the market in the absence of spot trade, ended at 133.00/10.
"There was not much of a trade. But the rupee is still under
pressure to depreciate because we don't see any strong foreign
inflows coming in," a currency dealer said on condition of
anonymity.
The rupee cannot be defended for long without strong dollar
inflows, dealers said.
The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 per dollar on
Wednesday, amid panic buying by importers, before the central
bank governor said the currency movement was an aberration.
Spot rupee was quoted at 133.00, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
The rupee has been falling since early July with foreign
investors pulling out of Sri Lankan treasury bonds as U.S.
Treasury yields rose on expectations the Federal Reserve would
soon begin to taper its massive bond buying programme.
The rupee has fallen 5 percent since June 7 and nearly 4.1
percent so far this year, after depreciating by around 10
percent in 2012.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)