COLOMBO, Sept 3 The Sri Lankan rupee firmed on Tuesday on sales of a thin volume of inward remittances but dealers said the currency is likely to remain under pressure in the absence of strong dollar inflows.

The rupee spot next or one-day forward, which was active in the market in the absence of spot trade, traded at 133.00/133.08 per dollar at 0440 GMT, compared with Monday's close of 133.00/10.

The currency hit a record low of 135.20 per dollar on Wednesday, amid panic buying by importers, before the central bank governor said the currency movement was an aberration.

Spot rupee was quoted at 133.00 in early trade, Thomson Reuters data showed.

"Still the pressure is there to weaken, but due to inward remittances, the rupee firmed slightly," said a currency dealer.

Since early July, the rupee has fallen as some foreign investors pulled out of Sri Lanka's treasury bonds on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon taper its bond buying.

Foreign holdings in government securities fell 2 percent to 493.36 billion rupees in the week ended Aug. 28, the central bank's latest data showed.

The rupee has fallen nearly 4 percent this year, after depreciating around 10 percent in 2012.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was down 0.1 percent or 3.30 points at 5,779.42 at 0447 GMT. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Richard Borsuk)