COLOMBO, Sept 5 Sri Lanka's rupee was a
tad weaker on Thursday due to dollar demand from importers as
the local currency stayed under pressure in the absence of
strong dollar inflows, dealers said.
However, the central bank expected the currency to stabilise
due to $209 million in inflow raised through Sri Lanka
Development Bonds from a number of Middle East banks.
The rupee spot next or one-day forward, which was active in
the absence of spot trade, traded at 133.08/15 per dollar at
0609 GMT, compared with Wednesday's close of 133.05/15.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said there was no
volatility in the rupee exchange rate for the last one week.
"We have raised $209 million through Sri Lanka Development
Bonds from some Middle East banks. The inflow will help
stabilise the currency," Cabraal told Reuters.
Currency dealers said the inflow helped to ease the downward
pressure on the rupee, but the currency cannot be defended
continuously in such a manner.
"What we need to stabilise the rupee is more export revenue
and inward remittances. Until that happens, the central bank can
intervene through borrowed funds, but you can't sustain that
kind of stability," a currency dealer said on condition of
anonymity.
The currency hit a record low of 135.20 per dollar last week
amid panic buying by importers, but it has recovered since then.
Spot rupee was quoted at 133.00 in early trade, Thomson
Reuters data showed.
Since early July, the rupee has fallen as some foreign
investors pulled out of Sri Lanka's treasury bonds on
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon taper its bond
buying programme.
The central bank's latest data showed foreign holdings in
government securities fell 2 percent to 493.36 billion rupees in
the week ended Aug. 28.
The rupee has fallen nearly 4 percent this year, after
depreciating around 10 percent in 2012.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was 0.19 percent or
10.71 points weaker at 5,734.18 by 0614 GMT.
