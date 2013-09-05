COLOMBO, Sept 5 The Sri Lankan rupee
ended weaker on Thursday on importer demand for dollars, and
dealers expect the local currency to fall further in the coming
days in the absence of strong foreign inflows.
However, the central bank expected the currency to stabilise
due to $209 million in inflow raised through Sri Lanka
Development Bonds from a number of Middle East banks.
The rupee spot next or one-day forward, which was active in
the market in the absence of spot trade, fell to 133.05/25 per
dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 133.05/15.
Dealers said demand for four-day spot forwards picked up as
spot next or three-day forwards were not active.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said there was no
volatility in the rupee exchange rate for the last one week.
"We have raised $209 million through Sri Lanka Development
Bonds from some Middle East banks. The inflow will help
stabilise the currency," Cabraal told Reuters referring to an
unannounced bond sale.
Currency dealers said the inflow helped to ease the downward
pressure on the rupee, but the currency cannot be defended
continuously in such a manner.
It hit a record low of 135.20 to the dollar last week,
before recovering slightly. The central bank said the fall was
an aberration due to unusually thin trade.
The spot rupee was quoted at 132.95/133.05, Thomson Reuters
data showed.
The rupee has been falling since early July with foreign
investors pulling out of Sri Lankan treasury bonds as U.S.
treasury yields rose on expectations the Federal Reserve would
soon begin to taper its big bond buying programme.
The rupee has fallen about 5 percent since June 7 and nearly
4.1 percent this year, after depreciating by about 10 percent in
2012.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)