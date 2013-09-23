COLOMBO, Sept 23 The Sri Lankan rupee
ended firmer on Monday as dollar sales by banks offset early
demand for the greenback from importers, dealers said.
The rupee spot ended firmer at 132.05/10 compared with
Friday's close of 132.12/18.
"The sentiment is towards rupee appreciation but exporters
are still not convinced to come in and sell. There was not much
importer demand," a currency dealer said.
Many dealers expect the rupee to be steady around the
132.00/25 level due to inflows from the National Savings Bank's
$750 million 5-year bond issue.
Some dealers noted, however, that the rupee has a tendency
to depreciate over the long term without steady dollar inflows
from exports and remittances.
The currency hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
recovered since then. It has fallen 3.6 percent this year, after
depreciating about 10 percent in 2012.
The rupee has been falling since early July when foreign
investors started pulling out of local bonds as U.S. Treasury
yields rose in expectation of the U.S. Federal Reserve cutting
back its stimulus programme.
Foreign holdings in Sri Lankan government securities hit a
more than six-month low last week after falling for four
straight weeks.
The central bank did not publish foreign holdings data as of
Sept. 18, which is supposed to be provided with the latest
weekly indicators. However, an official at the public debt
department said they fell 5.47 percent in the four weeks ended
Sept. 17 to 475.92 billion rupees ($3.60 billion), the lowest
since March 6.
Central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said earlier this
month that foreign holdings in government securities are still
above the maximum 12.5 percent of the total outstanding T-bills
and T-bonds that foreigners are allowed to hold.
($1 = 132.2000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)