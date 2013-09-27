COLOMBO, Sept 27 The Sri Lankan rupee
ended weaker on Friday on importer dollar demand, while the
central bank's direction not to trade above 132.00 per dollar
made dealers trade in the forward market, dealers said.
The rupee spot quoted at 131.90/132.10, compared with
Thursday's close of 131.90/132.00.
The rupee spot next or three-day forward, which started
trading in the market, closed at 132.10/15 per dollar.
"There was importer demand, the spot next started trading
with moral suasion," said a currency dealer who declined to be
named.
Three other dealers confirmed the move.
Central bank officials who are authorised to talk to the
media were not available for comment.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal earlier this
month said moral suasion is in the Monetary Law Act as well as
in almost every country's central banking law and all central
banks are expected to make use of such instruments.
Many dealers expect the rupee to hold steady around the
132.00 level following inflows from the National Savings Bank's
$750-million five-year bond issue.
The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday urged the
central bank to keep interest rates steady and limit its
intervention in the rupee exchange rate "to dealing with
excessive short term volatility". "
However, some dealers said the rupee could falter in the
medium term, noting the recent pressure caused by a lack of
steady dollar inflows from exports and remittances from overseas
workers.
The currency hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
managed to stem further losses since then. It has fallen 3.3
percent this year, after depreciating about 10 percent in 2012.
The rupee has been falling since early July when foreign
investors started pulling out of local bonds as U.S. Treasury
yields rose in anticipation of the U.S. Federal Reserve trimming
its stimulus.
In the event, the Fed surprised markets last week by keeping
to the current $85 billion-a-month bond-buying programme,
helping to steady the rupee and other risk-sensitive currencies
globally.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)