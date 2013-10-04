Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
COLOMBO Oct 4 The Sri Lankan rupee rose on Friday to it highest close in two-and-a-half months on dollar sales by banks and exporters despite mild importer demand for the greenback, dealers said.
The rupee spot closed at 131.15/21, its highest close since July 17 and firmer than Thursday's close of 131.35/45.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said in an interview with Reuters that the rupee would "behave in a stable manner" in the next few months as the monetary authority has taken steps needed to deal with a volatile environment.
A weak dollar, languishing around an eight-month low against a basket of currencies on Friday as the U.S. budget standoff drags on, also helped sentiment.
The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has managed to stem further losses since then. It has risen 3.2 percent since hitting its all-time low.
The currency is down 2.8 percent this year, after depreciating about 10 percent in 2012. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)