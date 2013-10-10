COLOMBO Oct 10 The Sri Lankan rupee
traded a tad weaker from its near three-month high on Thursday
due to mild importer dollar demand, but dealers expect the
currency to be stable in the short term.
Dealers said they expected the rupee to move within a narrow
range in the short term with little volatility after the central
bank governor said the rupee would "behave in a stable manner"
in the next few months.
Spot rupee was trading at 131.22/25 per dollar at 0514 GMT,
slightly weaker from its Wednesday's close of 131.15/20.
Dealers said the currency has been trading within a narrow
range of 131.00 and 131.20.
The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has
managed to stem further losses since then.
Globally, the dollar pulled further away from an eight-month
low on Thursday, as investors grew hopeful that Washington will
end the political wrangling and break the U.S. fiscal impasse
that has sapped market confidence.
The dollar was close to an eight-month trough touched
last week against a basket of currencies as the U.S. government
shutdown entered a second week.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.42 percent, or
24.84 points, at 5,934.79 at 0551 GMT.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)