COLOMBO Nov 18 The Sri Lankan rupee traded firmer on Monday in light volumes, further moving away from its near six-week low on exporter dollar sales, currency dealers said.

The spot rupee traded at 131.05/12 per dollar at 0506 GMT, firmer from Friday's close of 131.10/12. It closed at 131.10/20 on Thursday, near its lowest close since Oct. 4.

"Exporters are selling and there was no aggressive buying, specially from the state banks," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.

Dealers said the rupee is still under downward pressure due to importer dollar demand ahead of the year-end festive season.

However, the pressure should start to ease on offshore remittances by the middle of next month, they said.

The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has managed to stem further losses and has gained 3.14 percent since then.

At 0513 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.14 percent, or 8.22 points, at 5,819.19. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)